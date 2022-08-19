Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.39. 18,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 28,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

