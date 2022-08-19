iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.10 and last traded at $110.08. 3,018,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,714,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.05.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17.

