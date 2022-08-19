VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Trading 0.3% Higher

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.93. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34.

