Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 372.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,867.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

