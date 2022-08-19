Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34. Insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426 over the last three months.

Saputo Trading Down 1.0 %

Saputo stock opened at C$33.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

