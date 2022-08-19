Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.13.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Activity at Saputo
In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34. Insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426 over the last three months.
Saputo Trading Down 1.0 %
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
