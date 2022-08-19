Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Trading Up 2.2%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.92. Approximately 14,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 47,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

