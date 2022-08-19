iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $54.89. Approximately 31,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 36,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33.

