Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,165 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 458,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 196,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.