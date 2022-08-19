Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 7,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

