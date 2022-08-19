Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.14.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

PKG stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

