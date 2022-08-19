Contrasting Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Metacrine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Metacrine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metacrine and Immuneering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metacrine 0 3 0 0 2.00 Immuneering 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

Metacrine presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 349.82%. Immuneering has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 283.33%. Given Metacrine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Immuneering.

This table compares Metacrine and Immuneering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metacrine N/A N/A -$62.21 million ($1.59) -0.31 Immuneering $2.08 million 88.82 -$33.54 million ($1.82) -3.85

Immuneering has higher revenue and earnings than Metacrine. Immuneering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metacrine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Metacrine and Immuneering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metacrine N/A -107.07% -75.36% Immuneering -4,604.32% -29.56% -27.98%

Summary

Immuneering beats Metacrine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

