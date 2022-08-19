FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.93). The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $74,736,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,800,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

