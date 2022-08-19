Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

