Lifesci Capital Comments on Pyxis Oncology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts anticipates that the company will earn ($3.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share.

PYXS stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,971 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $16,482,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

