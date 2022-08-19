FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
