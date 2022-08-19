FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.