Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $212.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.37. Equifax has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 164,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equifax by 17.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $5,474,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

