Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TeraGo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraGo in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

TGO stock opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. TeraGo has a 52 week low of C$3.48 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The company has a market cap of C$78.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

