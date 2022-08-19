MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
MaxLinear Trading Up 5.6 %
NYSE:MXL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
