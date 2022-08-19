Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of RGA opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

