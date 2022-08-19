Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a research report on Monday.

Trevena Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.23 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

