StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.21 on Friday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

