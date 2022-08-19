StockNews.com Downgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Sell

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $171.73 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 408.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,782,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

