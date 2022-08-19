Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Pluristem Therapeutics Stock Performance
Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
