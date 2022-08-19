Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

