HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($61.22) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HFG opened at €28.22 ($28.80) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a one year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

