Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Baylin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Articles

