Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.