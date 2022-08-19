Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.83. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 58.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 10,484.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.