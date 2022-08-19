Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.15 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.10.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

