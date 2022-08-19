Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €4.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €6.53 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.31. Uniper has a 12-month low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

