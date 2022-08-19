Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

About Teradyne

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

