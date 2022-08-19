Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Auxly Cannabis Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.