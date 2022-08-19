Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,332.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,332.50 ($16.10).

ANTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Trading Up 2.6 %

ANTO opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($14.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,156.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,391.36.

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

About Antofagasta

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.