B. Riley Weighs in on Gladstone Land Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $851.83 million, a P/E ratio of -89.00, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.80. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

