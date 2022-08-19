JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$34.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.88.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$26.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$19.58 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
