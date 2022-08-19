Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Target Price at $100.75

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. UCB has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

