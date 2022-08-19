iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $84.56 Average PT from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.56.

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

IAFNF stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.