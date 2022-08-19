Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$9.15 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.90.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

