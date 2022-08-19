Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) PT at $4.06

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $4.25 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $166,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,020,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $166,756.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,253,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,301 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in loanDepot by 140.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDI opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.22. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

