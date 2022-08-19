SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $71.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

