Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

PCSA stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.11. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.