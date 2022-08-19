Jonestrading Trims Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Target Price to C$5.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jonestrading from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton decreased their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TSE MDNA opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.92. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

