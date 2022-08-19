Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.