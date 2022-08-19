Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SM. Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE SM opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $661,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,361,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 122,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

