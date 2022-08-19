RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $919.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

