RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.01%.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Read More
