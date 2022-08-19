Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwire in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 65.22% and a negative net margin of 92.28%.

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Redwire has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

