National Bank Financial Comments on Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HDI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.25.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$32.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.28. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$26.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

