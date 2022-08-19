Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$16.75 and a one year high of C$20.19. The company has a market cap of C$12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.21.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total transaction of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,051.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

