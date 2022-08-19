Brokerages Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target at $103.80

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Ipsen from €112.00 ($114.29) to €120.00 ($122.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Ipsen Cuts Dividend

About Ipsen

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.2269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.