Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$21.45

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO opened at C$13.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.55. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

