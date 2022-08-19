Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $12.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222,143 shares of company stock worth $6,360,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
MTTR opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
